Janora McDuffie preps for huge role as Oscars voice

She left her job in Corporate America and took a blockbuster-sized leap of faith! Now, we'll all get to hear her melodic voice at Sunday's Academy Awards!

Longtime fans of Grey's Anatomy on ABC may recognize Janora McDuffie as Janet the social worker.

Now, McDuffie is lending her vocal talents to the Oscars, serving as this year's announcer.

McDuffie says she got her big break as a voiceover artist in 2004, narrating part of Grand Theft Auto - San Andreas. Since then, she hasn't looked back!

As one of the only people of color chosen to voice the Academy Awards, McDuffie says this moment is not lost on her.

"To whom much is given, much is required," McDuffie said. "As much as an honor as it is, it is also a responsibility. I'm stepping into a space where representation matters, and I don't take that lightly."

McDuffie will be working hard Sunday night. Did you know that only a portion of the announcements she'll make is pre-recorded? The rest are live!

McDuffie says she'll be tucked away in a "bat cave," microphone in hand.

To prep for the big night, McDuffie says she abstains from alcohol several days in advance. She'll also wrap her throat with a scarf when she's not speaking -- and of course, she's stocking up on hot tea!