Aspiring Valley filmmaker hopes to break into Hollywood

From small films like Leslie, that's grossed less than $50,000 domestically, to big-budgeted Hollywood blockbusters like Avatar 2: The Way of Water, that's brought in nearly $2.3 billion in the U.S. alone, the 95th Academy Awards have something for all movie fans.

Hollywood's biggest night is also an event to inspire young and aspiring filmmakers who hope to one day thank the Academy themselves.

Arcadia High School graduate Jacob Staudenmaier recently finished film school at Loyola Marymount in Los Angeles.

He and his co-director also have their first feature film called Chasing Sundance available on most streaming platforms.

The film hits close to home. It's about two friends on a road trip, trying to make a feature film, in a last-ditch effort to break into Hollywood.

"The initial production budget was $2,000 and that was split between my co-director and I," explained Staudenmaier. "Most of the "production budget" was more a road trip budget, like buying food and buying gas."

The duo was turned down by every film festival they submitted their movie, but they kept on going, eventually finding a distributor.

This is actually Staudenmaier's second time in the limelight. Back in 2017, his over-the-top prom invite to Oscar-winning actress Emma Stone went viral.

She said no, but his creative video landed him on Good Morning America.

Staudenmaier hopes to one day work with Stone, saying it would be the ultimate ending to his 'prom-posal' story arc.

