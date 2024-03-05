Arizona State University's film school features state-of-the-art technology

MESA, AZ — We got a sneak peek in 2022 before it opened, and now ABC15 is taking you back inside the Sidney Poitier New American Film School at Arizona State University.

Now that students, faculty, and members of the community are there, we thought it would be a good idea to go back, follow up, and see how students are doing.

Isaac Hammon may still be a student, but by the looks of it, he's a professional filmmaker already!

"It's the most immersive art form," says Isaac about his love of film. "Film is poetry in motion."

And thankfully, Isaac and his fellow classmates have a special place to bring their ideas to life.

It may look like a big-time Hollywood studio, but instead, it's the Sidney Poitier New American Film School at ASU in Mesa.

ABC15 recently went on a tour of the film school.

First up was a room called the "Enhanced Immersion Studio."

"It's kind of an open playpen," explains Barbara VanDenburgh, the communications director for the film school. "Anything can happen in this room! It's a really flexible, cool space."

The film school is part of the "Media and Immersive eXperience Center," commonly referred to as, "The MIX Center."

Next up, we went inside a room that doubles as a classroom and a studio, with a gigantic green screen, which the school says gives students a lot of flexibility, freedom, and filmmaking possibilities.

"This is a play space," explains Barbara. "We have props backstage, like the backstage of a theater department."

Next up is the gigantic movie theater on the same room, perfect for you and 260 of your closest friends!

But it's not just the size that's impressive; the theater is also equipped with Dolby Atmos Sound, a rare find in theatres, let alone a film school.

"Everything feels so much different on a big screen, it really. It lets you get a clear picture of what's going right, what's going wrong, and it's easier to spot flaws and to celebrate successes!"

To learn more about the Sidney Poitier New American Film School at ASU, click here and remember to tune into the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, on ABC15!