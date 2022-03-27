Watch
Academy Awards get underway with early awards, 'Dune' wins for best sound

94th Academy Awards - Show
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Josh Brolin, left, and Jason Momoa present the award for best sound at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 4:44 PM, Mar 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-27 19:44:38-04

For the first time in two years, the Academy Awards are rolling out the red carpet at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre for what organizers hope will be a back-to-normal Oscars.

Except for all the stuff that’s changed.

The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will begin, as usual, at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC. But little else about how this year’s Oscars get underway is traditional.

An hour before the broadcast begins, attendees will assemble in the Dolby for the presentation of eight awards.

“Dune” took home the first award, winning for best sound.

“The Queen of Basketball,” about the basketball great Lusia Harris, took best short documentary film.

