Oscars 2022: Celebrities showcasing fashion on the red carpet

The stars have begun to arrive at the red carpet ahead of the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Here are some of the sights at this year's Red Capet.

94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Alana Haim, from left, Este Haim and Danielle Haim arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Rosie Perez, left, and Jason Mamoa arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lily James arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
94th Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Eva von Bahr arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Amy Forsyth arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jude Hill, left, and Shauneen Hill arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
94th Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Vanessa Hudgens arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jamie Lee Curtis holds a blue ribbon in support of refugees of Ukraine as she arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP Photo Jae C. Hong
94th Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Jessica Betts, left, and Niecy Nash arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher
94th Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Saniyya Sidney arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Rena McEntire arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
94th Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Josh Brolin arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Jessica Chastain arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
94th Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Maddie Ziegler arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)Photo by: AP Photo/John Locher
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Youn Yuh-jung arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Wanda Sykes, left, and Alex Sykes arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Nicole Kidman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
94th Academy Awards - Arrivals
Steven Spielberg, from left, Rita Moreno and Ariana DeBose arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)Photo by: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

