PHOENIX — Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are back, this time reuniting for their 'High School Reunion' tour, which is scheduled to hit the Valley on August 23.

The 33-city tour will travel across the country and make its way to the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, Live Nation announced Monday.

Live Nation HS Reunion tour

General tickets for the show go on sale Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m.

The tour will also include rappers, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner featuring special guest DJ Drama.