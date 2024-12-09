QDOBA opening standalone restaurant locations in Scottsdale and south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Once a large presence in Arizona, QDOBA is planning its comeback across the Valley! For several years, the only QDOBA location across the Valley has been on-campus locations at Grand Canyon University and Arizona State University. Now, restaurant officials tell ABC15 they plan to open two standalone locations by the end of the month.

The Phoenix location will be at 50th Street and Ray Road, west of Interstate 10. The Scottsdale location will be near Scottsdale and Chaparral roads. The exact opening dates for the locations haven't been released.

QDOBA is a fast-casual Mexican restaurant offering "bowls, burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and premium toppings."

Both will have large indoor and outdoor seating areas, and the Scottsdale location will also have a fireplace. There are plans for 10 new QDOBA locations across the "Arizona southwest" over the next two years, according to its parent company Vitaro.