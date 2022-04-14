Watch
Entertainment

Actions

'Peanuts' honors Earth Day and Arbor Day with fresh programs

TV-Peanuts-Earth Day
Peanuts Worldwide LLC/AP
This image released by Peanuts Worldwide LLC shows Peanuts character Sally in a scene from the special “It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown," debuting on Apple TV+ on Friday. In the 40-minute film, Charlie Brown’s hope to finally win the neighborhood championship baseball game is derailed when his little sister, Sally, choses to protect a dandelion growing on the pitcher’s mound. Soon everyone is cleaning up the ballfield. (Peanuts Worldwide LLC/Apple via AP)
TV-Peanuts-Earth Day
Posted at 8:31 AM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 11:31:31-04

Everyone knows that Charlie Brown’s nemesis is a kite-eating tree. But the “Peanuts” hero hopes to cool that kind of rivalry as we head into Earth Day and Arbor Day.

A new “Peanuts” special debuting on Apple TV+ on Friday celebrates the environment and highlights that even tiny changes can help the Earth.

“It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” also has an original new song by Ben Folds.

In the 40-minute film, Charlie Brown’s hope to finally win the neighborhood championship baseball game is derailed when his little sister, Sally, tries to protect a dandelion growing on the pitcher’s mound.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems