PHOENIX — Nickelback fans, rejoice, the rock band is coming back to the Valley after nearly three years!

Live Nation announced that the band will be playing at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, on Wednesday, July 12.

Phoenix will be the fifteenth stop on Nickelback's 'Get Rollin' tour, which also features Brantley Gilbert, and Josh Ross.

For those looking to go, tickets go on sale starting Friday, January 27 at 10 a.m.

