Mariah Carey shares her mother and sister died on the same day

Mariah Carey shared on Monday that her mother Patricia and sister Alison died over the weekend on the same day.

"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Carey said in a statement to ABC News.

"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," the statement concluded.

The statement did not include details regarding a cause of death for either her mother or sister.

In 2019, Carey posted a photo to her Instagram alongside her mom. "Happy Mother's Day to my mom, Patricia," wrote Carey, sharing a rare photo with her mother.

The "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer is a mother to twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Carey also has an older brother, Morgan.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Her father, Alfred Roy Carey, died in 2002.

Carey is currently between legs of her Celebration of Mimi concert residency in Las Vegas. She recently posted to Instagram in celebration of completing the summer run of shows.

The five-time Grammy winner is slated to continue the show in January 2025.

Earlier this month, Carey announced her upcoming 2024 tour Mariah Carey's Christmas Time. The 20-city holiday tour is slated to kick off on Nov. 6. and conclude Dec. 17.