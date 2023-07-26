Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor dead at 56, according to reports

Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor has reportedly died at age 56.

The singer's death was first reported by the Irish Times, and later by RTE, an Irish public broadcaster.

O'Connor's hit songs include the 1990s "Nothing Compares 2 U," which was written by the late singer, Prince, and brought her worldwide fame.

O'Connor was outspoken about her battle with mental illness. Earlier this month she wrote in a Facebook post that she moved back to London after 23 years.

"Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence. Very happy to be home : ) Soon finishing my album. Release early next year : ) Hopefully Touring Australia and New Zealand toward end 2024. Europe, USA and other territories beginning early 2025 : ) "

A cause of death hasn't been released.