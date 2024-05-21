Zip Line over exotic animals at Out of Africa Wildlife Park in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE, AZ — Strap in for one of the most unique zip lines in Arizona!

Located in the beautiful Verde Valley, Predator Zip Lines at Out of Africa Wildlife Park features a suspension bridge and five zip lines soaring above animals from all over the world.

It’s your very own aerial safari.

Zack Perry

“We are one of the only zip lines doing this over a wildlife park,” said Seth Williams, zip line guide at Predator Zip Line. “We're one of the very few zip lines in Arizona and one of the very few that offers our zip lines in segments rather than in one large zip line. So you kind of get some time to hang out above the animals.”

Each of the zip lines varies in length, with the last one measuring about a quarter mile long and hitting up to 40 mph. The suspension bridge adds another level of balance to the outdoor adventure.

Zack Perry

The park’s wildlife is also something you don’t see every day.

“We have everything from large predatory cats to wolves and bears,” said Williams. “We have giraffes, zebra, all sorts of antelope, mountain lions, lemurs, snakes and lizards. I mean, we've got pretty much everything.”

Zack Perry

Enjoy views of the black hills of Mingus Mountain, Camp Verde, red rocks of Sedona, and the San Francisco Peaks from this high-flying adventure.

Zack Perry

"We're one of the only ones in the world that you can do this over animals, said Williams. “Especially the lions and the tigers and the bears, Oh my!"

Zack Perry

Full zip line tours start at $119.95.

Requirements:



Ages 8+

Duration: 2 hours

Ages: 8+ (For the Ride and Zip Activity, all guests must be a minimum of 15 years old to participate)

Weight Requirement: 60 – 275 lbs

Book Online & Save $10

Zack Perry

Predator Zip Line is located at Out of Africa Wildlife Park at 3505 West State Route 260, Camp Verde, AZ 86322.

Click here for more information.