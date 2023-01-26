Watch Now
Young the Giant to perform in Flagstaff, Phoenix in August 2023

Sameer Gadhia
Katie Darby/Katie Darby/Invision/AP
Sameer Gadhia with Young the Giant performs during Music Midtown 2017 at Piedmont Park on Sunday, September 17, 2017, in Atlanta. (Photo by Katie Darby/Invision/AP)
Sameer Gadhia
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 12:01:47-05

Ready to rock? Young the Giant is coming to Arizona.

The band is headed to Flagstaff’s Pepsi Amphitheater on Aug. 4 and Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on Aug. 5, 2023.

They’ll be touring with the rock band Milky Chance. Arizona tour dates will also feature singer-songwriter Rosa Linn.

Ticket presale begins on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and other special opportunities, head to their website.

