Young the Giant to perform in Flagstaff, Phoenix in August 2023

Ready to rock? Young the Giant is coming to Arizona.

The band is headed to Flagstaff’s Pepsi Amphitheater on Aug. 4 and Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre on Aug. 5, 2023.

They’ll be touring with the rock band Milky Chance. Arizona tour dates will also feature singer-songwriter Rosa Linn.

Ticket presale begins on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and other special opportunities, head to their website.