When to see fall colors in northern Arizona: LEAF-ometer shows stages of changing leaves

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — If you’re looking for a colorful escape to enjoy some fall foliage, now is the perfect time to start your search!

Flagstaff has a LEAF-ometer to track the progression of Arizona’s fall colors in areas like Flagstaff, Arizona Snowbowl, Sedona, Lowell Observatory and more.

LEAF-ometer

According to Discover Flagstaff, you can track leaf changes using the meter with the following colors:



Green (High and Low): These settings indicate that the leaves are either fully green summer mode or starting to turn as indicated by low.

(High and Low): These settings indicate that the leaves are either fully green summer mode or starting to turn as indicated by low. Yellow (High and Low): This is peak color season and the high point of fall season.

(High and Low): This is peak color season and the high point of fall season. Dark Yellow or Orange (High and Low): This is after the peak color and usually indicates we are moving past peak season toward mostly fallen leaves.

(High and Low): This is after the peak color and usually indicates we are moving past peak season toward mostly fallen leaves. Red (High and Low): This is usually indicated by select areas of Sumacs, Maples like Oak Creek Canyon and the Arboretum.

As we approach the beginning of October, the LEAF-ometer shows leaves entering the “yellow” stage — meaning right now is the peak part of the color season.

Northern Arizona University is in the “red” stage, while other areas are still in the “green” stage, meaning there is still time before the leaves are yellowed and past their summer greens.

The interactive map below shows areas around the state that have historically been great spots to catch fall colors.

If you find any beautiful foliage in Arizona, be sure to email your photos and videos to share@abc15.com.

CHECK THIS OUT

Looking for beautiful scenery, cooler temperatures and thrill? Then you’ll want to fill up your gas tank and head over to Canyon Coaster Adventure Park in Williams, Arizona!

Here’s what you need to know about the only mountain coaster in Arizona!