What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | September 8-10

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, September 8-10, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, September 8

Arizona Restaurant Week

When: September 8-17

Where: Arizona

Cost: Click here for information

Info: Arizona Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend! This 10-day tasting tour across the state offers foodies a wealth of dining opportunities and the chance to get outside their own neighborhood and try something new. From sizzling Southwestern and soothing comfort foods to five-star dining and international fare – it’s all on the table during Arizona Restaurant Week. So prepare your taste buds and dig in.

Phoenix Mercury Fan Appreciation Night vs. Las Vegas Aces

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at about $30

Info: The Phoenix Mercury will host the Las Vegas Aces on Fan Appreciation Night this Friday. The first 2500 fans through the door will get a Brittney Griner bobblehead. Game starts at 7 p.m.

Mesa Home & Garden Show

When: September 8-10

Where: Legacy Park, Mesa

Cost: $10 admission, Free for children 12 and under

Info: The Mesa Home Show will provide state-of-the-art remodeling, elite designs, home improvement, outdoor living, and much more! Come and enjoy landscaping ideas and products from local companies to spruce up your home. See you at the show!

Saturday, September 9

Creative Saturday at Phoenix Art Museum

When: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: $24 Adults | $5 Youth (6-17) | Free for children 5 and under

Info: The Phoenix Art Museum is celebrating the grand re-opening of its immersive infinity mirror room. Creative Saturday will feature dance performances, a scavenger hunt, arts and craft activities, a selfie booth, and a library pop-up collection of books about Yayoi Kusama. Free for PhxArt members or included with general admission for the public.

Phoenix Art Museum OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Vegan Social

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Roosevelt Boulevard, Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Info: Come with a full appetite to the all-vegan open-air Vegan Social street fest. Over 45 vendors will be serving delicious vegan dishes and sweet treats. Free and open to the public.

Metallica at State Farm Stadium

When: 6 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Info: Night 2 of Metallica has been rescheduled to Saturday night! The rock band will hit the stage with Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills at State Farm Stadium.

IYKYK Music Festival with Lil Uzi Vert at Phoenix Raceway

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Raceway

Cost: Tickets start at $89

Info: Lil Uzi Vert is in Phoenix! Check out his concert with Metro Boomin and Denzel Curry on Saturday night at 5 p.m. at Phoenix Raceway.

Ana Barbara at Mesa Arts Center

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Tickets start at $49.50

Info: Ana Bárbara is recognized for being one of the best voices in Mexican Music! She will be performing at Mesa Arts Center on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga at Footprint Center

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Info: Banda MS is returning to Footprint Center on Saturday, September 9!

Sunday, September 10

Los Angeles Azules at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $65

Info: Los Angeles Azules brings the true sound of Cumbia music to cities across the U.S. in their latest tour. Formed in Mexico in 1975 this family affair has been making music and touring together for the last 40-plus years.

Maluma at Footprint Center

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: $31

Info: Promising a groundbreaking experience for his devoted fans, Maluma is set to embark on a 30-city tour throughout the United States, coming to Footprint Center on Sunday, September 10!