What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | September 29 - October 1

PHOENIX, Az. — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, September 29 - October 1, there's plenty of action happening around The Valley.

Friday, September 29

Arizona State Fair

When: Now through October 29

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: $15 General Admission

Info: The Arizona State Fair has arrived! Enjoy thrilling rides, food, entertainment and more from now until October 29.

Houston Astros vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 6:40 p.m. on Friday | 5:10 p.m. Saturday | 12:10 p.m. Sunday

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $25

Info: The Arizona Diamondbacks will host the Houston Astros for the final home series of the regular season! First pitch is Friday at 6:40 p.m. at Chase Field.

Scottsdale Fashion Week

When: September 29 - October 1

Where: Scottsdale Fashion Square

Cost: $75 General Admission

Info: Scottsdale Fashion Week is the state’s most high-end series of fashion shows. It is a star-studded annual event with a calendar of activities sure to attract thousands of attendees. The week of events brings together designers, buyers, media, stylists, celebrities, VIPs and special guests. This event is 21+.

PBR Ridge Rider Days at Desert Diamond Arena

When: September 29 - October 1

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: $20

Info: PBR Teams is back in Glendale September 29 - October 1 for Ridge Rider Days at Desert Diamond Arena! Support your home PBR Team, the Arizona Ridge Riders, in their home arena as they battle seven other PBR teams for the Ridge Rider Days title.

Ridge Rider Days PBR

Mexican Baseball Fiesta

When: Sept. 29 - October 1

Where: Sloan Park, Mesa

Cost: $25 tickets

Info: Sloan Park is excited to once again host the Mexican Baseball Fiesta this weekend! This year's tournament showcases four teams from Mexico: Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregón, Aguilas de Mexicali and Algodoneros de Guasave. Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m., while Saturday’s doubleheader and Sunday’s game both start at 4 p.m. Following Sunday’s game, attendees can enjoy a postgame concert featuring La Brissa.

Dandiya Dhoom 2023 Indian Festival

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Legacy Park Sports Complex, Mesa

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Info: Get ready for the biggest Dandiya festival in Phoenix! This event will feature the renowned celebrity singer Falguni Pathak. The festival promises to be a vibrant and culturally enriching experience, bringing the spirit of India's festive traditions to Mesa, Arizona.

Dandiya Dhoom 2023 Indian Festival



Saturday, September 30

Monster Jam at State Farm Stadium

When: 7 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: Monster Jam is back in The Valley! This monster truck show kicks off Saturday night at 7 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest

When: September 30 - October 1

Where: Dr. AJ Chandler Park, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Info: Prost! Lace up your dirndl, throw on your lederhosen and grab a stein because Oktoberfest 2023 is coming back to Downtown Chandler! Join us on Saturday, September 30th 1 p.m. - 10 p.m. and Sunday, October 1st 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park in the heart of the original town square! Featuring local beer by SanTan Brewing Co. and Pedal Haus Brewery, German fare, games, live music and so much more.

Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest

George Lopez at Celebrity Theatre

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $31

Info: Comedian George Lopez is coming to Phoenix this weekend! He will be performing at the Celebrity Theatre on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $31.

George Lopez - Celebrity Theatre

Mariachi Herencia de México at Tempe Center for the Arts

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tempe Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: Tempe Center for the Arts presents Mariachi Herencia de México with special guest La Marisoul at Tempe Center for the Arts. A new generation taking mariachi to new heights — Latin GRAMMY Award-nominated Mariachi Herencia de México and special guest GRAMMY Award-winner La Marisoul will share the stage for an unforgettable night of Mexican music and culture.

Mariachi Herencia de México at Tempe Center for the Arts



Orange County FC vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Info: The Phoenix Rising will host Orange County FC on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.

Somos Peoria

When: 4 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Where: Old Town Peoria at 83rd & Grand Avenues, Peoria

Cost: Free General Admission

Info: Somos Peoria is a multicultural festival celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. This city-sponsored signature event takes place in Downtown Peoria between Washington and Jefferson streets and 83rd Ave. In addition to live musical entertainment from national and local bands, festival goers have the opportunity to sample a variety of traditional foods, beer and margaritas, shop arts and crafts, and enjoy celebrated Hispanic activities such as Ballet Folklorico, lucha libre, strolling mariachis, and a low-rider car display.

Somos Peoria - City of Peoria

