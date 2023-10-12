What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | October 13-15

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, October 13-15, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, October 13

Arizona State Fair

When: Now - October 29

Where: Arizona State Fairgrounds, Phoenix

Cost: $15 General Admission

Info: The Arizona State Fair is back! Enjoy the rides, food, games, and more from now until October 29.

Related: Arizona State Fair guide: tickets, food, new attractions, deals and more

Wild West Music Fest

When: October 13-15

Where: Copper Sky Regional Park

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Info: The first ever Wild West Music Fest comes to Maricopa, Arizona from October 13-15 to celebrate the city’s 20th anniversary. The event will showcase national and local musical talent, delicious food, and interactive attractions honoring Maricopa’s early Stagecoach days.

Wild West Fest

4 Peaks Oktoberfest

When: October 13-15

Where: Tempe Town Lake

Cost: Friday and Saturday Presale Start at $16 | Free Admission on Sunday

Info: Four Peaks & Tempe Sister Cities invite you to the 2023 Oktoberfest! A weekend full of entertainment for all ages, German food & beers and plenty of Oom Pah Pah! This event is a long-standing Tempe tradition celebrating 50 years and benefiting the work of Tempe Sister Cities.

Maricopa County Home Show

When: October 13-15

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $12

Info: The Home & Garden Show features more than 1,000 vendor booths this weekend! Come see celebrity guests Drew & Jonathan Scott from HGTV’s Property Brothers live for their stage show and meet & greet. There's something for everyone including local artisan crafters, seminars, education, wine tasting, tasty food samples, fun shopping booths and make-n-take crafting workshops for adults and children. All activities inside the show are free with admission.

The Wallflowers at Gila River Resorts & Casinos

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Chandler

Cost: $25

Info: The Wallflowers are coming to Phoenix! The concert kicks off at the Gila River Resorts & Casinos in Chandler on Friday night at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

Walker Hayes at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Arizona State Fair

Cost: Tickets start at $20

Info: Walker Hayes will be rocking out at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Arizona State Fair on Friday night!

Saturday, October 14

Watch The Solar Eclipse

When: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Earth and Space Expedition Center, Phoenix

Cost: $10 Adults | $8 Kids

Info: Catch the solar eclipse this weekend! Head down to the Earth and Space Expedition Center in Phoenix on Saturday morning to see the solar eclipse from powerful telescopes. Solar Observing Lab is putting on the event from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for kids.

Celebrate Mesa

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Red Mountain Soccer Complex, Mesa

Cost: Free Admission

Info: It’s time to Celebrate Mesa! This free fall festival will feature live music, carnival rides, food trucks, bounce houses, and so much more. Check it out this Saturday from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Celebrate Mesa

Romeo Santos at Footprint Center

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $40

Info: Romeo Santos, known as “The King of Bachata,” is bringing his fall tour “Formula Vol. 3” to Phoenix on Saturday!

Romeo Santos - Footprint Center

Chelsea Handler at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Info: Comedian Chelsea Handler will be performing at the Arizona Financial Theatre on Saturday night.

Sunday, October 15

When You Wish Upon A Star: A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $26

Info: Join us for an unforgettable evening of jazz music that celebrates 100 years of Disney. From Snow White and the Seven Dwarves to Lady and the Tramp, Toy Story to The Jungle Book, songs from these famous films have been interpreted and recorded by artists who are fans of Disney music, including Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Dianne Reeves, and Jamie Cullum.

Janelle Monáe at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: $51.50

Info: Janelle Monáe will bring her “The Age of Pleasure Tour” to Phoenix this weekend!

Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical

When: October 6 - October 29

Where: Valley Youth Theater, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30

Info: Back by popular demand, and based on the wildly popular books and animated special, Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical tells the story of a square pumpkin living in a round pumpkin patch on Holiday Hill Farm.

———-