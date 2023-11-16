What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | November 17-19

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, November 17-19, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, November 17

State Farm Stadium RV Show

When: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Nov. 16-19

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Free Parking and Admission

State Farm Stadium RV Show

Desert Farm Lights

When: November 17th - December 31

Where: 14629 W. Peoria Avenue, Waddell

Cost: $20 Admission

Saturday, November 18

AZ Barrels Bottles & Brews

When: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale

Cost: $60 General Admission

AZ Barrels, Bottles & Brews

Gilbert Days Festival & Parade

When: Festival runs Nov. 17-18 | Parade at 8:30 a.m. Saturday

Where: Downtown Gilbert

Cost: $10 Day-Of Festival Tickets, $5 Online In Advance | Parade is Free

City of Gilbert

Desert Sky Music Festival

When: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: The Park @ Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: $60 Admission

Desert Sky Music Festival



Family Fun Harvest Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale

Cost: Free Admission

Family Fun Arizona.jpg



Portal to the Past Festival

When: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: S'edav Va'aki Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Herberger Theater Festival of the Arts

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Herberger Theater, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Festival of the Arts at Herberger Theater



Dane Cook: The Perfectly Shattered Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theater, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $60

Pride on the Block

When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Portland Parkway Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Sunday, November 19

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations

When: Nov. 14-19

Where: ASU Grammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Phoenix Reptile Expo

When: Nov. 18-19

Where: Mesa Convention Center, Mesa

Cost: $12 Adults, $Children

