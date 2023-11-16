What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | November 17-19

PHOENIX — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, November 17-19, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.
Friday, November 17
When: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Nov. 16-19
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free Parking and Admission
When: November 17th - December 31
Where: 14629 W. Peoria Avenue, Waddell
Cost: $20 Admission
@desert.farm.lights Horse-Drawn Hayride runs ✨Nightly ✨ starting November 17th 🎄🎁 Space is very limited so be sure to book in advance! Only 10 days left until the Desert Farm Lights Christmas experience in Surprise, AZ begins! Link on BIO! . . . . . Surprise, Arizona #surpriseaz #travelaz #thingstodoinaz #thingstodoinarizona #goodyearaz ##visitarizona #buckeyeaz #freepictureswithsantaaz #welcometoarizona #arizonalife #phoenixchristmasevents #phoenixaz #christmas ♬ Carol of the Bells - Instrumental - Russell Davis & Roy Vogt & Michael Green & Marty Crum & Jeff Kirk & David Angell & Carrie Bailey & Steve Patrick & Nancy Allen & Ginger Newman & Sarah Valley
Saturday, November 18
When: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale
Cost: $60 General Admission
Gilbert Days Festival & Parade
When: Festival runs Nov. 17-18 | Parade at 8:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Downtown Gilbert
Cost: $10 Day-Of Festival Tickets, $5 Online In Advance | Parade is Free
When: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: The Park @ Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: $60 Admission
When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale
Cost: Free Admission
When: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: S'edav Va'aki Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Herberger Theater Festival of the Arts
When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Herberger Theater, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Dane Cook: The Perfectly Shattered Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theater, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $60
When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Portland Parkway Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Sunday, November 19
Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
When: Nov. 14-19
Where: ASU Grammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $25
When: Nov. 18-19
Where: Mesa Convention Center, Mesa
Cost: $12 Adults, $Children