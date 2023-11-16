Watch Now
What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | November 17-19

City of Gilbert
Posted at 11:01 AM, Nov 16, 2023
PHOENIX — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, November 17-19, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, November 17

State Farm Stadium RV Show

When: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Nov. 16-19
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Free Parking and Admission

Desert Farm Lights

When: November 17th - December 31
Where: 14629 W. Peoria Avenue, Waddell
Cost: $20 Admission

Saturday, November 18

AZ Barrels Bottles & Brews

When: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields, Scottsdale
Cost: $60 General Admission

Gilbert Days Festival & Parade

When: Festival runs Nov. 17-18 | Parade at 8:30 a.m. Saturday
Where: Downtown Gilbert
Cost: $10 Day-Of Festival Tickets, $5 Online In Advance | Parade is Free

Desert Sky Music Festival

When: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: The Park @ Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: $60 Admission

Family Fun Harvest Festival

When: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Where: Arizona Boardwalk, Scottsdale
Cost: Free Admission

Portal to the Past Festival

When: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.
Where: S'edav Va'aki Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Herberger Theater Festival of the Arts

When: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Herberger Theater, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Dane Cook: The Perfectly Shattered Tour

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theater, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $60

Pride on the Block

When: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Portland Parkway Park, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Sunday, November 19

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations

When: Nov. 14-19
Where: ASU Grammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $25

Phoenix Reptile Expo

When: Nov. 18-19
Where: Mesa Convention Center, Mesa
Cost: $12 Adults, $Children

