What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | August 4-6

PHOENIX — Escape the heat in Phoenix this weekend with these fun events happening around the Valley (August 4-6).

Here’s what’s happening:

Friday, August 4

First Friday Artwalk

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free

Info: First Fridays in downtown Phoenix is the best way to experience the city's culture, arts, food scene, and overall vibe. Enjoy live music, galleries, murals, boutiques, local food vendors and so much more.

First Friday Night at Children's Museum of Phoenix

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Info: The Museum is open from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. free of charge on the first Friday of each month. Space is very limited and guests will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Museum admission is not guaranteed due to extremely limited capacity.

Free Summer Concert Series with Jim Bachmann

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts, Chandler

Cost: Free

Info: Arizona singer-songwriter Jim Bachmann creates music that is a dose of American roots music, deftly blended with traditional country, honky tonk, and blues. Echoing the Sonoran Desert and the nearby border, he mixes in Mexican influences for a distinct Southwestern sound yet remains true to country music tradition. Enjoy the free live music performance at the Chandler Center for the Arts on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Chandler Center for the Arts



Les Misérables, School Edition

When: August 4 at 7 p.m., August 5 at 7 p.m., August 6 at 5 p.m.

Where: Mesa Arts Center, Mesa

Cost: Tickets start at $18

Info: Get ready for some singing and dancing! Limelight Performing Arts is putting on a school edition of Les Misérables at the Nesbitt/Elliott Playhouse inside the Mesa Arts Center. Enjoy multiple viewings this weekend with tickets starting at $18.

NF at Desert Diamond Arena

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $80

Info: NF is bringing his Hope Tour to Desert Diamond Arena on August 4 with special guest Cordae.

NF

Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Footprint Center

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35.50

Info: Rod Stewart is hitting the stage at the Footprint Center with Cheap Trick on Friday night. Concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets start at $35.50.

Saturday, August 5

Jerry Day at SanTan Brewing

When: 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: SanTan Brewing Company, Chandler

Cost: Standing “Dancing” Room Only is Free

Info: Come celebrate the Grateful Dead’s late singer, guitarist, songwriter Jerry Garcia at the SanTan Gardens Barrel Room with live music, craft beer, craft cocktails, and dancing all afternoon. Live music featuring Touch of Dead and Cosmic Coyote.

SanTan Brewing Company



Seattle Storm vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Info: The Phoenix Mercury will host the Seattle Storm on Saturday night at the Footprint Center. Tip-off is 7 p.m.

Big Time Rush at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $30

Info: Big Time Rush is coming to Phoenix! The pop band is performing at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Saturday night at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $30.

Young The Giant with Milky Chance at Arizona Financial Theatre

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $30

Info: Young The Giant will be hitting the stage on Saturday night with special guest Milky Chance at the Arizona Financial Theatre. Concert begins at 7 p.m.

San Antonio FC vs. Phoenix Rising

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium, Phoenix

Cost: $25

Info: It’s 90s night! Phoenix Rising FC will take on San Antonio FC on Saturday night at 8 p.m. The first 2,000 fans will get free fanny packs.

Grupo Frontera & Luis R. Conriquez: El Comienzo Tour 2023

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

Cost: Tickets start at $60

Info: Grupo Frontera with Luis R. Conriquez are headed to Desert Diamond Arena on August 5.

Sunday, August 6

Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles at Chandler Center for the Arts

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $65

Info: Rain: A Tribute to The Beatles performs songs from Abbey Road and The Rooftop Concert LIVE, as well as all of your favorite hits. Seen by more than 1.9 million people worldwide, this mind-blowing performance takes you back in time with the legendary band.