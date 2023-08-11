What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | August 11-13

PHOENIX, Az. — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, August 11-13, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.

Friday, August 11

Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals

Football is back! The Arizona Cardinals are kicking off the first week of preseason facing off against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr], Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $6

Arizona Diamondbacks 25th Anniversary Weekend vs. San Diego Padres

Play ball! The Arizona Diamondbacks are celebrating 25 years of baseball this weekend with a series against the San Diego Padres. Nearly 60 D-backs alumni players are planning to return for this weekend-long celebration. The first 15,000 fans at Saturday’s game will receive a 25th Anniversary throwback replica jersey.

When: Friday at 6:40 p.m., Saturday at 5:10 p.m., Sunday at 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St], Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at around $40

Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella

Come have a ball with Valley Youth Theatre’s season opener, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella! This contemporary take on the timeless classic is a perfect marriage of music, lyrics and magic. New characters, surprising twists and the classic songwriting duo of Rodgers and Hammerstein will put a spell on a whole new generation of theatre-goers who believe in magic, kindness and the power of possibilities.

When: 7 p.m. on August 11, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. on August 12, 2 p.m. on August 13

Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 E Monroe St], Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $17.50

Saturday, August 12

Celebrate Hip Hop at Musical Instrument Museum

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with dance workshops and musical performances at the Musical Instrument Museum.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum [4725 E Mayo Blvd], Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 general admission

Musical Instrument Museum

Scottsdale Civic Center Movie Night

Join Parks and Recreation at the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center for a Family Fun Movie Night! This free event will feature The Super Mario Bros. Movie, lawn games, food trucks, and a movie on our inflatable screen. The movie will start shortly after sunset and the event will take place at the east stage.

When: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Scottsdale Civic Center [3939 N Drinkwater Blvd], Scottsdale

Cost: Free

El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

Phoenix Rising FC will host El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium [3801 E Washington St], Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $26

Mirage Summer Music Series: UNION32

Union32 is known for its dynamic stage presence and tight musicianship, which has earned them a dedicated following in the local music scene. The band specializes in performing high-energy covers of classic rock, funk, and pop hits.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Piper Repertory Theater at Mesa Arts Center [1 W Main St], Mesa

Cost: $12

Mesa Arts Center - UNION32



Post Malone: If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying

Post Malone is in Phoenix for his "If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying" tour at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Saturday night. Resale tickets are starting at $300.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Resale tickets start around $300

Sunday, August 13

Flamenco Por La Vida: Summer Matinee Series

Flamenco Por La Vida will be dancing a summer matinee series at the Crescent Ballroom Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $5 plus fees.

When: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix

Cost: $4.95 + fees

ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd: The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour

ZZ Top and Lynryrd Skynyrd are teaming up for "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour! The duo will be rocking out at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater in Phoenix on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. Uncle Kracker will be the opener. Tickets start at $34.50.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, Phoenix

Cost: $34.50

———-