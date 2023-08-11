What's happening this weekend in Phoenix | August 11-13

PHOENIX, Az. — If you're looking for something fun to do in Phoenix this weekend, August 11-13, there's plenty of action happening around the Valley.
Friday, August 11
Denver Broncos vs. Arizona Cardinals
Football is back! The Arizona Cardinals are kicking off the first week of preseason facing off against the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium [1 Cardinals Dr], Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $6
Arizona Diamondbacks 25th Anniversary Weekend vs. San Diego Padres
Play ball! The Arizona Diamondbacks are celebrating 25 years of baseball this weekend with a series against the San Diego Padres. Nearly 60 D-backs alumni players are planning to return for this weekend-long celebration. The first 15,000 fans at Saturday’s game will receive a 25th Anniversary throwback replica jersey.
When: Friday at 6:40 p.m., Saturday at 5:10 p.m., Sunday at 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field [401 E Jefferson St], Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at around $40
Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Come have a ball with Valley Youth Theatre’s season opener, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella! This contemporary take on the timeless classic is a perfect marriage of music, lyrics and magic. New characters, surprising twists and the classic songwriting duo of Rodgers and Hammerstein will put a spell on a whole new generation of theatre-goers who believe in magic, kindness and the power of possibilities.
When: 7 p.m. on August 11, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. on August 12, 2 p.m. on August 13
Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 E Monroe St], Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $17.50
Saturday, August 12
Celebrate Hip Hop at Musical Instrument Museum
Celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip hop with dance workshops and musical performances at the Musical Instrument Museum.
When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Musical Instrument Museum [4725 E Mayo Blvd], Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 general admission
Scottsdale Civic Center Movie Night
Join Parks and Recreation at the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center for a Family Fun Movie Night! This free event will feature The Super Mario Bros. Movie, lawn games, food trucks, and a movie on our inflatable screen. The movie will start shortly after sunset and the event will take place at the east stage.
When: 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Civic Center [3939 N Drinkwater Blvd], Scottsdale
Cost: Free
El Paso Locomotive FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
Phoenix Rising FC will host El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday night at 8 p.m. at Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium [3801 E Washington St], Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $26
Mirage Summer Music Series: UNION32
Union32 is known for its dynamic stage presence and tight musicianship, which has earned them a dedicated following in the local music scene. The band specializes in performing high-energy covers of classic rock, funk, and pop hits.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Piper Repertory Theater at Mesa Arts Center [1 W Main St], Mesa
Cost: $12
Post Malone: If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying
Post Malone is in Phoenix for his "If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying" tour at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre Saturday night. Resale tickets are starting at $300.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Resale tickets start around $300
Sunday, August 13
Flamenco Por La Vida: Summer Matinee Series
Flamenco Por La Vida will be dancing a summer matinee series at the Crescent Ballroom Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $5 plus fees.
When: 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix
Cost: $4.95 + fees
ZZ Top & Lynyrd Skynyrd: The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour
ZZ Top and Lynryrd Skynyrd are teaming up for "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man" tour! The duo will be rocking out at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater in Phoenix on Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. Uncle Kracker will be the opener. Tickets start at $34.50.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater, Phoenix
Cost: $34.50
