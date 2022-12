What stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day across the Valley

PHOENIX — Still need to do some last-minute shopping or did you forget something for dinner? Here’s a list of stores that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in the Valley.

COSTCO

Christmas Eve: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

SAM’S CLUB

Christmas Eve: Closes at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

ALDI

Christmas Eve: Closes at 4 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

WALMART

Christmas Eve: Closes at 6 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

TARGET

Christmas Eve: Closes at 8 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

FAMILY DOLLAR

Christmas Eve: Closes at 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

WALGREENS

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day: Open, store hours vary on locations.



BASHAS’

Christmas Eve: Closes at 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

ALBERTSONS

Christmas Eve: Most stores will be open until 11 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

SPROUTS

Christmas Eve: Closes at 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

WHOLE FOODS

Christmas Eve: Closes at 7 p.m.

Christmas Day: Closed.

