How to impress with holiday wines without spending too much

Hosting family for the holidays or in charge of planning the big meal? Cooking might be the easiest part of the equation if you don’t know where to start when it comes to adding wine to the spread.

But as Sarah Tracey, a sommelier and Martha Stewart’s wine writer, told our ABC15 Smart Shopper team, delicious wine does not have to cost a fortune.

Tracey broke down four different wines she enjoys during the holiday season that are also budget-friendly.

14 Hands Hot to Trot Cans, $35.94

Tracey’s first recommendation was the 14 Hands Hot Trot Red Blend, which comes in a can. The budget-friendly option can be a stocking stuffer or accompany you on a walk through the neighborhood while looking at holiday lights, Tracey said.

“So, one of my favorite ones for the holiday this year is, surprisingly to some of you, maybe, [is] some wine in a can,” Tracey said. “Believe it or not, there is a whole half a bottle of wine in this one little can.”

To stretch the wine even further, she recommends making a spritz cocktail using a dash of berry-flavored sparkling water, topped with fresh cranberries on a rosemary sprig.

“I think a lot of people try white wine spritzers. If you haven't tried that with red wine, it's a really delicious, refreshing option for the holidays,” Tracey said.

Erath Pinot Gris, $14

For an option that is lighter and more refreshing with holiday meals, Tracey recommends a Pinot Gris from Erath.

“This is a wonderful kind of good autumnal wintry white. It has a fuller body, but it's still really crisp and dry. It's really nice paired with any sort of holiday dinner party,” Tracey said. “There's a lot of heavy food usually on the table, whether it's mashed potatoes, roast beef, things like that. So, I think it's really nice to have a bright fresh white wine to kind of balance out all the richness on the table.”

Columbia Crest Grand Estates Cabernet Sauvignon, $25

“There's always those people that love a rich red [wine] around the holidays,” Tracey said.

To get the boldness of a Napa Cabernet without the price tag, Tracey suggested the Columbia Crest Grand Estates Cabernet Sauvignon from Washington state.

“One thing I think people don't always realize is that Washington is creating these amazing bold reds that are a fraction of the price of comparable wines from California,” Tracey said. “This is a really nice one to sit by the fire if you're watching a holiday movie, or perfect with a holiday dinner as well.”

Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut, $14

Champagne only comes from the Champagne region of France, because the term is protected by the French government, according to Tracey. However, wineries in the U.S. make sparkling wines with the same methodology and grapes used to make Champagne. To get French Champagne flavor without the extra cost, Tracey pointed to one of her holiday favorites, Domaine Ste. Michelle Brut, which costs $14 a bottle.

“This is something I'll be popping pretty much from Thanksgiving, all the way through New Year's. And again, it's an amazing budget-friendly option,” Tracey said. “When I host my New Year's Eve toasts, I don't want to worry about running out of wine, I want to make sure we have plenty of bubbles to go around for everybody for the whole night. And I'm all about quantity on New Year's. And so, this is a bottle that's delicious, that I can stock up on and know that I'm still not gonna go over my budget.”

Remember to drink responsibly.