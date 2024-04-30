Wetlands in Arizona? Tres Rios Wetlands is Phoenix’s hidden nature gem

Did you know Phoenix is home to wetlands? Located near 91st Avenue and Broadway, lies a haven of biodiversity and tranquility not usually found in the desert.

The Tres Rios Wetlands spans 700 acres of water and features a unique ecosystem unlike anything in the Valley. From rare bird species to lush vegetation, this hidden gem showcases seven miles of hiking trails.

"We constructed a wetlands out here starting back in 2007 and I think we finished up around 2012,” said David Martinez, Superintendent for Water Services Department. “Having this water source come through here, it's a way to recycle the water that's coming from the wastewater treatment facility. The main focus is habitat restoration, flood control for the locals in the area, revitalizing the community and to add water quality to the effluent coming from the 91st Avenue wastewater treatment plant."

The recycled water goes through an extensive cleaning process and then makes its way to Tres Rios, providing an ecosystem for all kinds of fish like bass, catfish, and tilapia.

There are also numerous water-loving plants you won’t see anywhere else in the state naturally.

“Here we have reeds and on the other side you have cottontails and patches of Pennyworth,” said Martinez. “The valley doesn't really have the climate to sustain this naturally. And so the amount of evaporation that happens you need to replenish this water constantly."

If you’re a birder, this is also the spot for you. Over 150 different species of birds live in the wetlands throughout the year.

"We do have bald eagles out here from time to time,” said Martinez. “Hawks flying and diving in trying to catch fish. You'll see duck. We have pelicans out here. Pelicans in the middle of the desert is crazy."

If you want to visit the Tres Rios Wetlands, apply online for your free access permit, which is good for six months. Click here for more information.