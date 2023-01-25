Watch Now
Weekend fun: Street Eats Food Truck Festival, Tempe FanCon, Arizona Wine Festival

From date night ideas to family friendly events, here’s where to go
No secret that the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction has some COOL cars this year. Here’s Craig Jackson giving us the breakdown on the FORD GT; one of these sweet rides was formerly owned by John Mayer. The event runs from January 21- 29.
Jan. 27-29: date night and family friendly events in the Phoenix Metro Area
PHOENIX — From date night ideas to family friendly events, here’s where to go this weekend in the Valley; the list includes food & wine festival, fun at Legoland, Truck-A-Palooza and a local FanCon event!

ARIZONA WINE FESTIVAL 2023

  • When: The runs from January 27- 29
  • Cost: tickets range from $20-$35
  • Where: Heritage Square [113 North 7th Street] in Phoenix

LEGOLAND DISCOVERY CENTER

Activities include:

TEMPE FANCON

  • When: January 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • Where: Tempe Public Library [ 3500 S Rural Rd]

STREET EATS FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

  • When: January 28 and 29
  • Cost: General admission [$12] and VIP [$65]
  • Where: Salt River Fields At Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.]

DOGGIE STREET FESTIVAL

  • When: January 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cost: Free general admission
  • Where: Steele Indian School Park [ 300 E. Indian School Rd] in Phoenix

*The video in the player above features Craig Jackson's breakdown on the FORD GT; one of the sweet rides that you can see at the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction.   

PERFORMANCE POP UP: BALLET FOLKLORICO QUETZALLI

  • What to expect: There will be a performance and a master class.
  • When: January 28 at 1 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 East Monroe Street] in Phoenix

LALAH HATHAWAY

  • When: Saturday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m.
  • Cost: Tickets start at $48
  • Where: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 North Arizona Avenue]

GILBERT’S TRUCK-A-PALOOZA

  • When: January 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Cost: Tickets range from $5-$10
  • Where: Gilbert Regional Park [3005 E Queen Creek Rd]

‘CARnival’ IN PHOENIX

  • When: January 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cost: $16 per person, children under the age of 1 are free.
  • Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [ 215 N. 7th Street]

ASU OPEN DOOR 2023

  • When: January 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • Where: 411 N Central Ave in Downtown Phoenix

SCOTTSDALE WESTERN WEEK

  • When: January 28 – February 5, check out the event lineup right here.
  • Cost: Free admission, some activities have a charge.
  • Where: Old Town Scottsdale

IMMERSIVE MONET & THE IMPRESSIONISTS

  • When: Now through January 28.
  • Cost: Ticket prices vary from $29.99- $79.99
  • Where: Lighthouse Artspace Phoenix [4301 N Scottsdale Rd] in Scottsdale

BARRETT-JACKSON'S COLLECTOR CAR AUCTION

  • Cost: Tickets are less expensive when bought online versus at the venue.
    • Single-day admission prices vary.
    • Adult ticket prices range from $25-$89.
    • Want to get the Senior, Military, Student, or First Responder discount? You’ll have to present a valid ID to get the deal.
  • When: The event runs from January 21- 29; gates open at 8 a.m. each day
  • Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road]
