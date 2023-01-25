Weekend fun: Street Eats Food Truck Festival, Tempe FanCon, Arizona Wine Festival

PHOENIX — From date night ideas to family friendly events, here’s where to go this weekend in the Valley; the list includes food & wine festival, fun at Legoland, Truck-A-Palooza and a local FanCon event!

ARIZONA WINE FESTIVAL 2023

When: The runs from January 27- 29

Cost: tickets range from $20-$35

Where: Heritage Square [113 North 7th Street] in Phoenix

LEGOLAND DISCOVERY CENTER

Activities include:



TEMPE FANCON

When: January 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Where: Tempe Public Library [ 3500 S Rural Rd]

STREET EATS FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

When: January 28 and 29

Cost: General admission [$12] and VIP [$65]

Where: Salt River Fields At Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.]

DOGGIE STREET FESTIVAL

When: January 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free general admission

Where: Steele Indian School Park [ 300 E. Indian School Rd] in Phoenix

PERFORMANCE POP UP: BALLET FOLKLORICO QUETZALLI

What to expect: There will be a performance and a master class.

When: January 28 at 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 East Monroe Street] in Phoenix

LALAH HATHAWAY

When: Saturday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $48

Where: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 North Arizona Avenue]

Calling all truck lovers! 🚚 🚌 🚓



Truck-A-Palooza is happening this Saturday, January 28 from 9 AM - 1 PM at Gilbert Regional Park.



Get your discounted tickets by Friday before prices go up ➡️ https://t.co/S89LWmcH2h pic.twitter.com/OjR8qqDX07 — Gilbert, Arizona (@GilbertYourTown) January 24, 2023

GILBERT’S TRUCK-A-PALOOZA

When: January 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Tickets range from $5-$10

Where: Gilbert Regional Park [3005 E Queen Creek Rd]

‘CARnival’ IN PHOENIX

When: January 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $16 per person, children under the age of 1 are free.

Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [ 215 N. 7th Street]

ASU OPEN DOOR 2023

When: January 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Where: 411 N Central Ave in Downtown Phoenix

Open the door to the nation’s most innovative university — attend #ASUopendoor on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Downtown Phoenix campus.



Order your free tickets by Wednesday, Jan. 25 to enter the drawing for the ASU Open Door gift bag. 🛍️ https://t.co/wKpxHOFyLI pic.twitter.com/o4DCkKruBs — Arizona State University (@ASU) January 24, 2023

SCOTTSDALE WESTERN WEEK

When: January 28 – February 5, check out the event lineup right here.

Cost: Free admission, some activities have a charge.

Where: Old Town Scottsdale

IMMERSIVE MONET & THE IMPRESSIONISTS

When: Now through January 28.

Cost: Ticket prices vary from $29.99- $79.99

Where: Lighthouse Artspace Phoenix [4301 N Scottsdale Rd] in Scottsdale

BARRETT-JACKSON'S COLLECTOR CAR AUCTION