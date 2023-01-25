Weekend fun: Street Eats Food Truck Festival, Tempe FanCon, Arizona Wine Festival

PHOENIX — From date night ideas to family friendly events, here’s where to go this weekend in the Valley; the list includes food & wine festival, fun at Legoland, Truck-A-Palooza and a local FanCon event!
- When: The runs from January 27- 29
- Cost: tickets range from $20-$35
- Where: Heritage Square [113 North 7th Street] in Phoenix
LEGOLAND DISCOVERY CENTER
Activities include:
- Build a lego race car
- Miniland: check out the Valley from a ‘lego’ standpoint.
- Creative workshop: learn “insider tips and building secrets” from a Legoland Pro.
- Cost: General Admission $25.99; kids 2 and under enter free.
- Where: LEGOLAND Discovery Center Arizona [ 5000 S Arizona Mills Cir STE 135] in Tempe
- When: January 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Where: Tempe Public Library [ 3500 S Rural Rd]
STREET EATS FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL
- When: January 28 and 29
- Cost: General admission [$12] and VIP [$65]
- Where: Salt River Fields At Talking Stick [7555 N. Pima Rd.]
- When: January 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: Free general admission
- Where: Steele Indian School Park [ 300 E. Indian School Rd] in Phoenix
*The video in the player above features Craig Jackson's breakdown on the FORD GT; one of the sweet rides that you can see at the Barrett-Jackson's collector car auction.
PERFORMANCE POP UP: BALLET FOLKLORICO QUETZALLI
- What to expect: There will be a performance and a master class.
- When: January 28 at 1 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Where: Herberger Theater Center [222 East Monroe Street] in Phoenix
- When: Saturday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets start at $48
- Where: Chandler Center for the Arts [250 North Arizona Avenue]
Truck-A-Palooza is happening this Saturday, January 28 from 9 AM - 1 PM at Gilbert Regional Park.
Truck-A-Palooza is happening this Saturday, January 28 from 9 AM - 1 PM at Gilbert Regional Park.
Get your discounted tickets by Friday before prices go up ➡️ https://t.co/S89LWmcH2h pic.twitter.com/OjR8qqDX07
- When: January 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Cost: Tickets range from $5-$10
- Where: Gilbert Regional Park [3005 E Queen Creek Rd]
- When: January 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: $16 per person, children under the age of 1 are free.
- Where: Children’s Museum of Phoenix [ 215 N. 7th Street]
- When: January 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Where: 411 N Central Ave in Downtown Phoenix
Open the door to the nation’s most innovative university — attend #ASUopendoor on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the Downtown Phoenix campus.— Arizona State University (@ASU) January 24, 2023
Order your free tickets by Wednesday, Jan. 25 to enter the drawing for the ASU Open Door gift bag. 🛍️ https://t.co/wKpxHOFyLI pic.twitter.com/o4DCkKruBs
- When: January 28 – February 5, check out the event lineup right here.
- Cost: Free admission, some activities have a charge.
- Where: Old Town Scottsdale
IMMERSIVE MONET & THE IMPRESSIONISTS
- When: Now through January 28.
- Cost: Ticket prices vary from $29.99- $79.99
- Where: Lighthouse Artspace Phoenix [4301 N Scottsdale Rd] in Scottsdale
BARRETT-JACKSON'S COLLECTOR CAR AUCTION
- Cost: Tickets are less expensive when bought online versus at the venue.
- Single-day admission prices vary.
- Adult ticket prices range from $25-$89.
- Want to get the Senior, Military, Student, or First Responder discount? You’ll have to present a valid ID to get the deal.
- When: The event runs from January 21- 29; gates open at 8 a.m. each day
- Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale [16601 N. Pima Road]