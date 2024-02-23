Weekend events: Spring training, Innings Festival, Olivia Rodrigo, The Marshall Tucker Band

PHOENIX — The weekend is here and so is the return of Spring training baseball! Check out these events happening around the Valley on February 23-25.

Friday, February 23

Innings Festival

When: Feb. 23-24

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Cost: 1-day tickets start at $160

Innings Festival



Spring training: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Cost: Tickets start at $24

Randy Johnson's Storytelling with Photographs Exhibition

When: Feb. 23 - April 28

Where: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Cost: Free Admission - Reserve Tickets

Lost Dutchman Days Rodeo

When: Feb. 23-25

Where: 1590 E Lost Dutchman Blvd. Apache Junction, AZ

Cost: $20 Admission

Indie Film Fest 2024

When: Feb. 23-24

Where: Phoenix Center for the Arts

Cost: Tickets start at $10

STYX in Concert

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Rob Grabowski/Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP James Young, left, and Tommy Shaw of the band Styx perform in concert at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater on Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Tinley Park, IL. (Photo by © Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Saturday, February 24

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Click here for ticket information

John Locher/John Locher/Invision/AP Olivia Rodrigo, winner of the awards for best pop vocal album for "Sour," best new artist and best pop solo performance for "drivers license," poses in the press room at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Marshall Tucker Band

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Al Wagner/Al Wagner/Invision/AP Marshall Tucker Band performs the National Anthem at the CMA Music Festival at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, June 11, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP)

Spring training: Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Cost: Tickets start at $24

Sunday, February 25

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $225

Spring training: Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Cost: Tickets start at $24

Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show

When: Now - February 25

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Arizona Renaissance Festival

When: Now - March 31

Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60

Cost: Tickets start at $34



