Weekend events: Spring training, Innings Festival, Olivia Rodrigo, The Marshall Tucker Band

PHOENIX — The weekend is here and so is the return of Spring training baseball! Check out these events happening around the Valley on February 23-25.
Friday, February 23
When: Feb. 23-24
Where: Tempe Beach Park
Cost: 1-day tickets start at $160
Spring training: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies
When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Cost: Tickets start at $24
Randy Johnson's Storytelling with Photographs Exhibition
When: Feb. 23 - April 28
Where: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Cost: Free Admission - Reserve Tickets
When: Feb. 23-25
Where: 1590 E Lost Dutchman Blvd. Apache Junction, AZ
Cost: $20 Admission
When: Feb. 23-24
Where: Phoenix Center for the Arts
Cost: Tickets start at $10
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Celebrity Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Saturday, February 24
Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Click here for ticket information
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Spring training: Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Cost: Tickets start at $24
Sunday, February 25
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns
When: 1:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $225
Spring training: Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick
Cost: Tickets start at $24
When: Now - February 25
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $15
When: Now - March 31
Where: 12601 E. US Highway 60
Cost: Tickets start at $34