Weekend events: Pup Festival, Boots in the Park, Dbacks Mexican Heritage Night, Mercury home opener

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these events happening around the Valley on May 17-19.

Friday, May 17

Spring Arizona Restaurant Week

When: May 17 - May 26

Where: Metro Phoenix

Cost: Prices Vary

Art & Sole

When: Now - January 5

Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Adult Admission $22.50

Art and Sole - Heard Museum

Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour

When: 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. on Friday & Saturday | 5 p.m. & 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Cheapest is $238.50

Matt Rife Official

Detroit Tigers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 6:40 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $33

Ballet Arizona: The Four Seasons

When: 8 p.m. on May 17-18

Where: Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $80

Ballet Arizona: The Four Seasons



Movies in the Park: Barbie

When: 7:30 p.m.a

Where: Biltmore Fashion Park, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Saturday, May 18

Pup Festival

When: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale

Cost: Free Admission

Pup Festival

Mexican Heritage Night: Detroit Tigers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 5:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $33

Arizona Diamondbacks



WNBA Home Opener: Atlanta Dream vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets starting around $35

Elaine Thompson/ASSOCIATED PRESS Phoenix Mercury's Diana Taurasi complains to an official about a call in favor of the Seattle Storm in the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, June 4, 2011, in Seattle. The Storm won 78-71. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Sunday, May 19

Military Appreciation Day: Detroit Tigers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $33

Arizona Diamondbacks

Boots in the Park: Kane Brown, Lee Brice, Tyler Hubbard & Friends

When: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Tempe Beach Park

Cost: $99 General Admission

Boots in the Park

————