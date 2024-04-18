Weekend Events: PBR in Queen Creek, Mesa Music Festival, Willie Nelson concert, Floral Showcase

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley on April 19-21.
Friday, April 19
Home & Garden Show Presents "The Floral Showcase"
When: April 19-21
Where: Westworld of Scottsdale
Cost: $8 Admission 13 and up
When: April 19-21
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: $8 One-Day Pass
When: April 18 - April 20
Where: Downtown Mesa
Cost: Free Admission
PBR - Professional Bull Riding Rodeo
When: April 19-20
Where: Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, Queen Creek
Cost: $20 Adult Admission, $12 Child Admission
Willie Nelson and Family in Concert
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mesa Amphitheatre, Mesa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Saturday, April 20
When: April 20-21
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 general admission
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
When: Now - April 28
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start around $88
When: 11 a.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $59
When: Doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Free admission, registration required
When: 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $75
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Cost: Tickets start around $20
Sunday, April 21
When: April 20-21
Where: Arizona Opera
Cost: Tickets start at $30
