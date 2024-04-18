Weekend Events: PBR in Queen Creek, Mesa Music Festival, Willie Nelson concert, Floral Showcase

PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley on April 19-21.

Friday, April 19

Home & Garden Show Presents "The Floral Showcase"

When: April 19-21

Where: Westworld of Scottsdale

Cost: $8 Admission 13 and up

Maricopa County Home and Garden Show

ASU Pow Wow

When: April 19-21

Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe

Cost: $8 One-Day Pass

Mesa Music Festival

When: April 18 - April 20

Where: Downtown Mesa

Cost: Free Admission

Mesa Music Festival

PBR - Professional Bull Riding Rodeo

When: April 19-20

Where: Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, Queen Creek

Cost: $20 Adult Admission, $12 Child Admission

Willie Nelson and Family in Concert

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Mesa Amphitheatre, Mesa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Saturday, April 20

Celebrate Latin Jazz

When: April 20-21

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 general admission

Musical Instrument Museum

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

When: Now - April 28

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start around $88

The Arizona Super Show

When: 11 a.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Arizona Super Show

Movies on the Field: Barbie

When: Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe

Cost: Free admission, registration required

Andrew Schulz Stand-Up Comedy

When: 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $75

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium

Cost: Tickets start around $20

Sunday, April 21

Mozart’s Don Giovanni

When: April 20-21

Where: Arizona Opera

Cost: Tickets start at $30

