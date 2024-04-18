Watch Now
Weekend Events: PBR in Queen Creek, Mesa Music Festival, Willie Nelson concert, Floral Showcase

Posted at 3:01 PM, Apr 18, 2024
PHOENIX, AZ — The weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley on April 19-21.

Friday, April 19

Home & Garden Show Presents "The Floral Showcase"

When: April 19-21
Where: Westworld of Scottsdale
Cost: $8 Admission 13 and up

ASU Pow Wow

When: April 19-21
Where: Desert Financial Arena, Tempe
Cost: $8 One-Day Pass

Mesa Music Festival

When: April 18 - April 20
Where: Downtown Mesa
Cost: Free Admission

PBR - Professional Bull Riding Rodeo

When: April 19-20
Where: Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, Queen Creek
Cost: $20 Adult Admission, $12 Child Admission

PBR Finals Rodeo
A bull chases a bullfighter during the PBR World Finals rodeo Sunday, Oct. 30, 2011, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Willie Nelson and Family in Concert

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Mesa Amphitheatre, Mesa
Cost: Click here for ticket information

Willie Nelson celebrates 90th birthday with star-studded concerts

Saturday, April 20

Celebrate Latin Jazz

When: April 20-21
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 general admission

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

When: Now - April 28
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start around $88

The Arizona Super Show

When: 11 a.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $59

Movies on the Field: Barbie

When: Doors open at 6 p.m.
Where: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe
Cost: Free admission, registration required

Andrew Schulz Stand-Up Comedy

When: 7 p.m. & 10 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $75

MTV Upfront
Andrew Schulz of MTV's 'Girl Code' and 'Guy Code' seen at the 2014 MTV Upfront Press Junket at the Beacon Hotel Lower Level on Thursday, April 24, 2014 in New York, New York. (Photo by Scott Gries/ Invision for MTV/AP Images)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Stadium
Cost: Tickets start around $20

Sunday, April 21

Mozart’s Don Giovanni

When: April 20-21
Where: Arizona Opera
Cost: Tickets start at $30

