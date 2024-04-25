Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Weekend Events: Monster Jam, Phoenix Suns playoffs, Savannah Bananas, Scottsdale Jazz Festival

Monster Jam.jpg
Monster Jam
Monster Jam.jpg
Posted at 3:46 PM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 18:46:16-04

PHOENIX, Az. — The weekend has arrived! Check out these events happening around the Valley on April 26-28.

Friday, April 26

Savannah Bananas: 2024 World Tour

When: April 25-27 at 7 p.m.
Where: Sloan Park, Mesa
Cost: Click here for ticket information

Bill Burr Stand-Up Comedy

When: April 26 - 28
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $64

Bill Burr.jpeg

Jazz in the Park

When: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Where: CityScape Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

NBA Playoffs: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center
Cost: Tickets start around $115

Saturday, April 27

Belicofest

When: April 27-28
Where: Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds, Phoenix
Cost: General admission starting at $99

Earth Day at the Phoenix Zoo

When: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Zoo
Cost: Included with $37.95 general admission

Earth Day at Phoenix Zoo.jpg

DTPHX Urban Wine Walk

When: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: $5 food and wine pairings

DTPHX Urban Wine Walk.jpeg

The 2024 Scottsdale Jazz Fest: Jazz, Blues, & Brews

When: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
Cost: $35 General Admission

Monster Jam

When: 7 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $25

Monster Jam 2.jpg

Neil Young Crazy Horse: Love Earth Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $80.25

Neil Young ‘reconsidering’ allowing Trump to use music; ‘This is not OK with me’
Neil Young arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Sunday, April 28

Día del Niño

When: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Zoo
Cost: Included with $37.95 general admission

PhxArt Family Funday

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free Admission

Arena Football: Jacksonville Sharks vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 3 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $12

NBA Playoffs: Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns

When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $100

———-

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo