WATCH: Prescott's Whiskey Row to ring-in 2018 with six-foot lighted cowboy boot drop

PRESCOTT, AZ - Flagstaff isn't the only city in Arizona with a unique tradition to celebrate the New Year.

Prescott's Whiskey Row will once again ring in the New Year with a lighted six-foot-tall cowboy boot.

The lighted boot will be strung from a 40-foot flagpole near The Palace Restaurant and Saloon and "dropped" at 10 p.m. and midnight, according to a news release.

Drew Ryn is scheduled to perform after the 10 p.m. drop. The event is free.

Prescott Media Group will livestream the drops. You can watch in the embedded video player below.