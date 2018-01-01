WATCH: Flagstaff to celebrate 2018 with 'Great Pinecone Drop' from Weatherford Hotel

FLAGSTAFF, AZ - While thousands gather in New York's Times Square to watch the famous ball drop, many will gather in downtown Flagstaff to watch a 70-pound, aluminum-shaped pinecone drop from the Weatherford Hotel.

The six-foot-tall pinecone has been fitted with twinkling lights and will "drop" twice from the Weatherford Hotel.

The drop will happen at 10 p.m. to coincide with the East Coast's midnight celebration. The second drop will take place two hours later when the clock strikes midnight in Arizona.

The Flagstaff Convention & Visitors Bureau has installed a camera to livestream the festivities. You can watch it, here.

The pinecone has been a traditional fixture on the Weatherford Hotel for 19 years.