Visits to Havasupai waterfalls to remain closed until at least June 1, 2022

VILLAGE OF SUPAI, AZ — The Havasupai Tribal Council has extended its suspension of incoming travelers until at least June 1, 2022, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the need to protect the people who live in the remote Village of Supai.

Access to the village's campgrounds and waterfalls — a top destination in the state — was initially suspended in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, and has continuously been extended, previously to February 2022.

Those who purchased permits to visit the waterfalls in 2020 and 2021 have been allowed to rebook their trips for future dates. Those who have yet to rebook their reservations will automatically be rebooked for the same date in 2023.

As a result, no new permits will be issued for 2022, the Tribe previously announced.

“The Tribal Council has continued to consult with health experts and has ultimately decided that we will continue the suspension of tourism until June 1, 2022,” said Chairman Thomas Siyuja, Sr. in a statement. “There are still so many unknowns with the new COVID-19 variants that for the health and safety of our tribal community, it is in the best interest to remain closed to tourists.”