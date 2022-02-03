Violin star and Valley native Lindsey Stirling to perform in Mesa Friday

MESA, AZ — It's your chance to catch superstar musician, YouTube sensation, and Valley native Lindsey Stirling in concert!

Stirling is performing Friday, Feb. 4 at Bell Bank Park in Mesa.

You'll probably recognize Stirling from her performances on America's Got Talent and some of her viral videos where she combines her love for the violin and dance.

Paul A. Hebert/Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP Lindsey Stirling performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 25, 2015, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

"I sometimes have really big moments where I'm just like I can't believe that I get to do this," she told ABC15. "I get to write music, perform it, and share it and bring it to life. Whether it's on stage or a music video or making really silly videos on TikTok. I get to bring my music to life in so many different ways."

For more information on Lindsey and for tickets to the concert, click here. Tickets start at $45.