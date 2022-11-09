Veterans Day 2022: Parades, ceremonies, and memorials in the Valley

PHOENIX, AZ — Veterans Day is this Friday, November 11! Here’s where to go in the Valley to honor and thank the men & women who served our country.

PHOENIX VETERANS DAY PARADE

Here’s what to expect: 15 marching units, over two-thousand marchers, and plan for traffic- over 40,000 spectators are expected.

When: Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m.

Where: According to event officials, the route starts on Central Avenue just south of Bethany Home Road.

DOWNTOWN TEMPE PATRIOTIC PARADE

When: Friday, November 11, at 10 a.m.

Where: “The Downtown Tempe Veteran’s Day Parade steps off at Arizona State University’s Gammage Auditorium near 12th Street and Mill Avenue, then continues north up Mill Avenue, through Downtown Tempe to Tempe Beach Park,” read a press release sent to ABC15.

VETERANS DAY TRIBUTE AT THE HEARD MUSEUM

When: Friday, November 11, from 10 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Heard Museum Campus [2301 N Central Ave] in Phoenix

Cost: Free

Keep this in mind: According to event officials, Veterans and one guest will receive free museum admission all week, from November 8- 13.

AVONDALE: VETERANS DAY WITH CEREMONY AND FUN RUN

When: Friday, November 11, event starts at 8 a.m.

Where: Estrella Mountain Community College [3000 N Dysart Road] Avondale

EAST VALLEY VETERANS PARADE

When: Friday, November 11, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: According to event officials, the parade starts on Center Street and University in Mesa and runs South on Center St. to 1st St.

