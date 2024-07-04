Valley Events: 'The Greatest Show on Earth', Hamilton, Copa América, First Friday

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley on July 5-7.
Friday, July 5
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Cage the Elephant: Neon Pill Tour
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: General Admission Lawn Tickets start at $48.65
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $100
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey
When: July 5 - 7
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25
Saturday, July 6
Quarterfinals of Copa América 2024: Colombia vs. Panama
When: 3 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $75
Hamilton: The Broadway Musical
When: Now - July 28
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $49
Sunday, July 7
Indoor Football: Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Arizona Rattlers
When: 3:05 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $12
When: Now - July 7
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start around $55
