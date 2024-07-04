Valley Events: 'The Greatest Show on Earth', Hamilton, Copa América, First Friday

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley on July 5-7.

Friday, July 5

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Cage the Elephant: Neon Pill Tour

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: General Admission Lawn Tickets start at $48.65

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP Nick Bockrath, front left, and Brad Shultz, front right, of Cage The Elephant, perform during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Saturday, June 15, 2024, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Palomazo Norteno

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $100

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey

When: July 5 - 7

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey



Saturday, July 6

Quarterfinals of Copa América 2024: Colombia vs. Panama

When: 3 p.m.

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start around $75

Copa America

Hamilton: The Broadway Musical

When: Now - July 28

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start at $49

Sunday, July 7

Indoor Football: Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 3:05 p.m.

Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $12

Fiddler on the Roof

When: Now - July 7

Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company

Cost: Tickets start around $55

———