Valley Events: 'The Greatest Show on Earth', Hamilton, Copa América, First Friday

Posted at 12:54 PM, Jul 04, 2024

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley on July 5-7.

Friday, July 5

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Cage the Elephant: Neon Pill Tour

When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: General Admission Lawn Tickets start at $48.65

Palomazo Norteno

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $100

When: July 5 - 7
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25

Saturday, July 6

Quarterfinals of Copa América 2024: Colombia vs. Panama

When: 3 p.m.
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start around $75

Hamilton: The Broadway Musical

When: Now - July 28
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start at $49

Sunday, July 7

Indoor Football: Tucson Sugar Skulls vs. Arizona Rattlers

When: 3:05 p.m.
Where: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $12

Fiddler on the Roof

When: Now - July 7
Where: The Phoenix Theatre Company
Cost: Tickets start around $55

