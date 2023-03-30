Valley events: Mecum Auctions, Gilbert Global Village Festival, Coopstock 2023, and more

GLENDALE, AZ — From free family-friendly festivals to checking out the Mecum Auctions in the West Valley, or going to a Suns game in Phoenix- there’s lots to do this weekend!

Here’s where to head out:

MECUM AUCTIONS



What to expect: Kick your weekend into full gear at this event in the West Valley! Nearly 2,000 American muscle cars, trucks, exotics, and more will cross the auction block at Mecum Auctions.

Cost: Tickets “online and at the gate for $30 after March 27 per person, per day; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission,” read a press release sent to ABC15.

Date: March 27- April 1 [doors open at 8 a.m.]

Location: State Farm Stadium

GILBERT GLOBAL VILLAGE FESTIVAL



What to expect: Get a taste of the world without traveling far at this local event. “We’ll have food vendors there from all sorts of different ethnicities and cultures and then we’ll have performances throughout the whole day. So, we’ll have performances from like all the way from Polynesian cultures, to native American, to Hispanic- we’ll just have lots of different performances,” explained Katie Dalton from the Town of Gilbert.

Cost: FREE.

Date: Saturday, April 1, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Gilbert Civic Center Lawn [ 50 E Civic Center Drive].

COOPSTOCK 2023- ALICE COOPER'S ROCK & ROLL FUNDRAISING BASH



Cost: $400 [VIP TICKET], $200 [GROOVY COOPSTOCK CHAIR], and $69 for the FESTIVAL ticket.

ticket. Date: Sunday, April 2, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: Las Sendas Golf Club [7555 E. Eagle Crest Drive] in Mesa

EL PUENTE FESTIVAL



The 11th Annual El Puente Festival is a free event that offers kid activities, live performances, and more! “We cross the beautiful pedestrian bridge in costumes, in masks- you know- with music, and we take everybody across the bridge and back. It’s also to highlight the arts and the fact that life is a Puente, always a bridge,” said Carmen Guerrero of the Cultural Coalition Inc. to ABC15.

Cost: The event is FREE, but it is highly advised you get your reserve tickets online before the event to secure a spot inside the theater.

Date: Sunday, April 2, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Tempe Center for the Arts [700 W. Rio Salado Parkway]

GLENDALE FAMILY BIKE RIDE 2023



What to expect: Snacks and water will be provided for riders at designated rest stops and the riders must wear a helmet, according to a city representative.

Cost: FREE

Date: Sunday, April 2- starts at 8 a.m.

Location: Sahuaro Ranch Park [9802 N. 59th Ave.] in Glendale

‘NATURE AT NIGHT’ WITH CHANDLER NATURE CENTER



Cost: FREE

Date: Saturday, April 1, from 5 to 10 p.m.

Location: Chandler Nature Center [4050 E. Chandler Heights Road]

PHOENIX SUNS VS. DENVER NUGGETS



Date: Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $106

Location: Footprint Center [201 East Jefferson Street] in Phoenix

REBA MCENTIRE "LIVE IN CONCERT"



Date: March 30, Friday, at 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Tickets start at $44.75

Location: Footprint Center [201 E Jefferson St.] in Phoenix.

RAINBOWS FESTIVAL



What to expect: Arizona’s largest annual LGBTQ+ community street fair is free, open to the public, and family and pet friendly.

Saturday’s headliner for the event is renowned drag performer Lady Bunny. Sunday will feature Niki Haris, former Madonna backing vocalist, and Venus D Lite, season three's RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant.

Cost: Free admission

Date: April 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: Heritage Square Park [113 N 6th St] in Phoenix

EASTER 'EGGS'TRAVAGANZA

