Free Easter 'Eggs'travaganza on Saturday

Looking for free, family-friendly entertainment this weekend? Look no further than the 6th Annual Easter "Eggs"travaganza on Saturday, April 1.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids ages 12 and under are invited to go on a free outdoor Easter egg hunt at the Salvation Army’s Ray and Joan Kroc Center.

"We are expecting around 4,000 people in attendance, so it will be an exciting day full of smiles and laughter," Captain Caroline Rowe, Kroc Center Corps Officer, said in a press statement.

Over 20,000 candy-filled, plastic Easter eggs will be scattered across the Kroc Center’s outdoor facilities for a series of egg hunts throughout the morning.

According to a press release from the Salvation Army, “outdoor egg hunts will be ongoing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for kids ages 3 and under.”

Three additional egg hunts are scheduled for kids ages 4-7 and 8-12 years old. Those egg hunts will take place at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 12:30 p.m.

Outdoor games, arts and crafts, inflatable bounce houses, an obstacle course, and face painting will also be on-site, according to the Salvation Army’s press release.

For parents, community resource booths, food trucks, music, and dance performances are scheduled.

