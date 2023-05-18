VAI Resort announces 'cutting-edge technology' for amphitheater at upcoming Glendale resort

GLENDALE, AZ — VAI Resort, under construction now in Glendale, has announced more details of yet another major component of the property that is expected to open next year.

Resort officials said Thursday that VAI will have a multi-level outdoor venue for entertainment with 3,000 fixed seats and an 8,000-person capacity.

VAI Resort

On-stage talent will have access to backstage amenities like an elevator and underground tunnels, a Rockstar Suite connected directly to the performance green room with ample privacy, and more.

The $40-million project will have a 360-degree stage with hotel room balconies facing the amphitheater so guests have even more access to watch music, comedy and other live performances.

“We wanted to create a venue that captured the essence of VAI: a place where music is the foundation of the guest experience,” Howard Weiss, the resort’s vice president of entertainment, said in a press release. “It represents the pinnacle of that vision, boasting unparalleled acoustics, stunning views and cutting-edge technology that will create a fully integrated concert experience in a way that’s never been before.”

'Music-centric' property

“...It’s really part hotel, part auditorium. So, guests can have a first-time opportunity to watch actual concert venue, comedian act, A-B-C artists, from their own hotel balcony,” Grant Fisher, president at VAI Global Development, told ABC15 earlier this month. “So, what we did, is we incorporated what you’ve seen in other auditoriums - whether it’s the sky boxes or private box lounges - and we actually merged them into a hotel balcony,” he added.

VAI Resort

Fisher disclosed to ABC15 that VAI Resort plans to have a lineup of concerts and artist residencies, but specifics were not provided.

ABC15 was previously told by Fisher that stays at the resort are expected to set visitors back $500-800, depending on events.

“We’re bundling in concert tickets with those hotel rooms - those are going to exceed those values,” Fisher said.

What else is in store for the resort?

The billion-dollar resort in the West Valley broke ground back in 2021.

Some of the latest renderings of the 60-acre property, located near State Farm Stadium, show four hotel towers with luxury rooms and suites, a shopping corridor, and the "country’s first man-made party island."

"Konos Island" is set to have a “restaurant, private cabanas, a DJ booth, and a 16-person aerial bar, ideal for sipping cocktails while enjoying panoramic views from 150 feet in the sky.”