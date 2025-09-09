Upcoming Moon Festival celebrates Asian culture and community

TEMPE, AZ — This is your chance to celebrate Asian culture across the Valley in a truly unforgettable way!

You are invited to attend the "Phoenix Food Fair - The Moon Festival Edition," which is a traditional Chinese Fall celebration, featuring water lanterns, Asian cuisine, a parade, live music, and so much more.

ABC15's Nick Ciletti recently spoke to organizers who say it's all about celebrating with loved ones, showing gratitude, and hoping for good fortune.

"We want to feel seen and we want to feel loved and we want to remember our roots," explains organizer Jane Ho. "We feel so loved by this community. And for us, when we think back to our home, we think back to Asia or China, and there are so many good memories. And we want to bring that here to enjoy, not just for Asians, but for everybody, the whole entire community, and enjoy culture together."

The "Phoenix Food Fair - The Moon Festival Edition" is happening Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 13-14, at Kiwanis Park in Tempe, from 4-10 p.m.

