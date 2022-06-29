GILBERT, AZ — The popular “immersive” cocktail bar, UnderTow, is finally getting closer to opening its second location!

“People who know about UnderTow already, but live a little bit closer to south Tempe, Chandler and Gilbert are going to be excited that they have access to one closer,” said Mat Snapp, executive VP of operations, to ABC15. “And people who have never heard of it, [will] hopefully come down and check us out and get excited for when we open up in their backyard."

UNDERTOW

This “nautical-inspired” bar has décor and sound effects that have you thinking you're in a boat with tiki-inspired cocktails.

“With the creaking boards and the sound of the rain… you really do feel like [you] might be in a boat out in the ocean somewhere having a great rum cocktail,” said Snapp to ABC15.

COMING THIS FALL

It hasn’t always been smooth sailing for the grand opening of the second location.

According to Snapp, “supply chain and construction issues” have delayed the opening of the Gilbert location; it was originally set to open this summer, but now there are plans for later this year.

“We’re looking -hopefully- at late September, early October,” said Snapp to ABC15. “We’ve already started doing some of our hiring… it seems as though the workforce out in Gilbert is excited to join us whenever we’re ready to have them to join us.”

WHEN YOU GO

When the Gilbert location opens, its cocktail menu will have the new signature cocktails that were released this June at the UnderTow location in Phoenix. This means, if you really wanted to, you can preview the new crafted drinks right now prior to the grand opening of the East Valley location.

New location address: 3150 E. Ray Rd, Suite #184