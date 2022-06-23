SCOTTSDALE, AZ — The local gathering hub known to welcome pups and have “dog themed” décor, Uncle Bear’s, is brewing up a new location in Scottsdale!

The new Grill and Tap location plans to have an indoor/outdoor bar experience and a “video wall” that will consist of 25 televisions.

NEW LOCATION

The Scottsdale location is planned to open this summer. Contingent upon final health department and city related permits, Todd Carey, co-founder, says that they’re “shooting to open the weekend of the 8th of July.”

DOGGIE WALL

The local Grill and Tap chain in Arizona has been deep rooted in the Valley since 2000 and continues to welcome community members and its dogs.

“We invite our guests to bring in a photo of their dog and we provide the frame,” said Carey. “It’s a community experience."

20+ YEARS IN THE MAKING

If you’re wondering where the name of the restaurant comes from, you should know that it's from a business dream that originated a couple decades ago.

“Bear… he was my Labrador mix that we basically picked up, we rescued him, while I was going to Texas Tech University,” said Carey who shared that he adopted Bear with his girlfriend (now wife) in the late 80’s. “My nieces would come and visit me and call me Uncle Todd, so it was natural for them to call Bear, uncle Bear.

According to Carey, he knew that whenever he’d open up his own restaurant and bar it would be called Uncle Bear’s; the first location opened in the year 2000, right here in Arizona.

WHERE TO GO



612 E Germann Rd. in Gilbert

1110 Greenfield Rd. #101A in Mesa

9053 E Baseline Rd. in Mesa

21151 S Rittenhouse Rd. in Queen Creek

10625 N Tatum Blvd. in Phoenix

NEW LOCATION: 7077 E Bell Rd. in Scottsdale



