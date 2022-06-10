Take a look inside the new indoor dog park in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — "Mak Pack Dog Training and Boarding" just opened their second location and it has a large indoor dog park! “Aesthetically, it looks as nice as a resort… except, you know, our priorities is dogs and not people,” said Spencer Mak, owner.
Services and amenities that are offered here, include: the dog park, doggy daycare, boarding, Bark & Bougie (which are private suites), dog training, dog grooming and they host private events.
PRECAUTIONS TAKEN AT THE FACILITY
According to the owner, the indoor dog park is fully staffed; team members evaluate, monitor, and even do temperament testing.
“Before any of the dogs can even come into our actual park, we’re checking their vaccination records up-front,” said Spencer Mak. “That’s kind of how strict we are because that’s where we’re going to create our dilation from a traditional kind of free city dog park [to] a transition to kind of our membership, curated experience type of [an] indoor dog park.”
COST FOR THE DOG PARK
- Weekday Day Pass Pricing: $15, additional dogs $10
- Weekend Pricing: $20, additional dogs $15
- Click here to see the cost of the other services.
YEARS IN THE MAKING
The business is locally owned and operated. For the married couple, Spencer & Lauren Mak, the opening of their second location has a lot of meaning because it’s a new milestone to something they’ve done with a lot of purpose.
According to Spencer Mak, he’s spent the last 15 years in Arizona training therapy and service dogs; he says that his experience and care throughout the years have helped craft this new facility.
The establishment’s daycare offers extended hours and their boarding services are 24/7, which means there’s always someone there to take care of the dogs.
IF YOU GO
- New location: 3050 S. Gilbert Rd. in Chandler
- Tempe location: 7910 S. Kyrene Rd. Suite 106