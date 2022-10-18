Two Arizona businesses make Yelp’s ‘Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S.’ list

JEROME, AZ — A hotel from Prescott and another from Jerome in Arizona made it to Yelp’s ‘Most Haunted Hotels in the U.S.’ list!

“We identified businesses in the hotels category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning relevant keywords, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords,” said a Yelp representative to ABC15 Arizona via email.

Here's the local hotels that made the list.

Hotel Vendome located in Prescott.



Address: 230 S Cortez Street

Phone number: 928-776-0900

Jerome Grand Hotel in Jerome.



Address: 200 Hill St

Phone number: (928) 634-8200

To see Yelp's full list, click here.

GET TO KNOW JEROME, ARIZONA

Jerome, once heralded as the "Wickedest Wildest Mining Town in the West," drew in miners, bootleggers, gamblers, and others back in the late 1800s.

The roughly two-hour drive from Phoenix now attracts tourists from all over the world, learning about the history of the former mining encampment along with meeting its living and (some say) dead residents.

Click here to learn more about the culture and history of Jerome.