Tovrea Castle opens lottery tickets for tour, here’s how to enter

PHOENIX, AZ — Tovrea Castle has opened their fall tour lottery tickets and you have until June 15 to enter!

The Tovrea Carraro Society announced that the tours will be booked via their lottery system.

“Due to an overwhelming demand for Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights Regular Tour Tickets, Tovrea Carraro Society has determined that a Lottery Ticket System is the only fair mechanism for distribution of tickets to our guests”, a Tovrea representative said in a press release sent to ABC15.

Completed in #1931 the Tovrea Castle at Carraro Heights is named in honor of the original builder, Alessio Carraro, and its second owners, E. A. and Della Tovrea. The hilltop structure overlooking the Loop 202 Freeway and nearby Papago Park is nicknamed ‘the wedding cake house’. pic.twitter.com/brXwsBWrpD — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) April 7, 2020

HOW TO ENTER

The lottery is open June 1-15 for tours between September and December 2022.

To enter, click here.

You will then select three days you're interested in, as well as how many tickets you want; up to four tickets are allowed.

Tickets are $22 per person. Children two and younger are free but must be accompanied by an adult, according to the website.

It’s important to add that “there are no partial refunds if you cannot use all of your tickets, so be sure to choose only the number of tickets that you can use,” according to the Tovrea Carraro Society.

If selected, winners then have 72 hours to purchase their tickets.

IF YOU GO

