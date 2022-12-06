Torchy's Tacos to open third Valley location

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Torchy's Tacos is opening its third Valley location next week in Queen Creek!

This couldn't have come at a better time for East Valley residents, as Torchy's recently released the 'Naughty Santa' taco for the holidays.

Time to get into the holiday spirit! Come try our December Taco of the Month, Naughty Santa. 🎅



Ingredients include: CHORIZO, GRILLED SHRIMP, PICKLED ONIONS, JACK CHEESE, AVOCADO, CHOPPED CILANTRO, AND POBLANO SAUCE, ALL SERVED ON A FLOUR TORTILLA pic.twitter.com/zCU7eCiPn9 — Torchy's Tacos (@torchystacos) December 2, 2022

The popular Texas chain will be adding its Texas-sized tacos to the vast selection of restaurants at Queen Creek Marketplace, and is expecting to do well in the area.

Torchy's first came to the Valley earlier this year in June, making this the third location in about half a year.

The grand opening will be Wednesday, Dec. 14.