Torchy's Tacos to open third Valley location

Posted at 11:31 AM, Dec 06, 2022
QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Torchy's Tacos is opening its third Valley location next week in Queen Creek!

This couldn't have come at a better time for East Valley residents, as Torchy's recently released the 'Naughty Santa' taco for the holidays.

The popular Texas chain will be adding its Texas-sized tacos to the vast selection of restaurants at Queen Creek Marketplace, and is expecting to do well in the area.

Torchy's first came to the Valley earlier this year in June, making this the third location in about half a year.

The grand opening will be Wednesday, Dec. 14.

