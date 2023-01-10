Tim McGraw to headline BetMGM’s Music Festival in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — BetMGM will host a Music Festival in the West Valley during Super Bowl LVII weekend!

According to event officials, Tim McGraw and Bailey Zimmerman will headline ‘West Fest’ on Saturday, February 11.

“BetMGM will make history this February when we become the first live sportsbook on the Big Game’s stadium campus,” said Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO, in a press release. “Entertainment is at the core of BetMGM and we’re going all out with a larger-than-life concert that will be one of the weekend’s marquee events.”

According to event officials, presale tickets will be available for BetMGM customers in Arizona beginning Wednesday, January 11, at 8 a.m.

General admission tickets will be $57

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 12

Event venue: Westgate [6770 N. Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale

An open-air beer garden will be placed near the stage

All event sales are final and the event will take place “rain or shine"

Before you plan your outfit, take into consideration the ‘clear bag policy’ that will be in effect for this fest

