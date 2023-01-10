Watch Now
Tim McGraw to headline BetMGM’s Music Festival in Glendale

Bailey Zimmerman will also hit the stage at ‘West Fest’ come February
The city of Scottsdale is preparing for a busy start to 2023. Between Barrett Jackson, the Phoenix Open, and the Super Bowl in a three- to four-week span, Scottsdale will be the place to be.
Tim McGraw
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jan 10, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — BetMGM will host a Music Festival in the West Valley during Super Bowl LVII weekend!

According to event officials, Tim McGraw and Bailey Zimmerman will headline ‘West Fest’ on Saturday, February 11.

“BetMGM will make history this February when we become the first live sportsbook on the Big Game’s stadium campus,” said Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO, in a press release. “Entertainment is at the core of BetMGM and we’re going all out with a larger-than-life concert that will be one of the weekend’s marquee events.”

KEEP THIS IN MIND

  • According to event officials, presale tickets will be available for BetMGM customers in Arizona beginning Wednesday, January 11, at 8 a.m.
  • General admission tickets will be $57
  • Tickets will go on sale to the public at 8 a.m. on Thursday, January 12
  • Event venue: Westgate [6770 N. Sunrise Blvd] in Glendale
  • An open-air beer garden will be placed near the stage
  • All event sales are final and the event will take place “rain or shine"
  • Before you plan your outfit, take into consideration the ‘clear bag policy’ that will be in effect for this fest

