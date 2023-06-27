Watch Now
Tickets on sale now for tripleheader boxing event at Desert Diamond Arena in August

See Emanuel Navarrete-Oscar Valdez, Richard Torrez Jr.-Wille Jake Jr. and more in action
blobid0_1687883521398.png
Provided by event officials
Posted at 11:15 AM, Jun 27, 2023
GLENDALE, AZ — Get your tickets to the Junior Lightweight World Title Showdown in Glendale! 

Tickets are on sale Tuesday at noon for the match-up between top boxers Emanuel "Vaquero" Navarrete and Oscar Valdez on Aug. 12, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena. 

Navarrete is a WBO world champion and Valdez is a former two-division world champion. 

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. will open the tripleheader in a six-round heavyweight tilt against Willie Jake Jr.

Another co-feature is set to be announced.

Tickets start at $50 and are available on Ticketmaster. 

Can't make it to see the event live? It will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+. 

