Tickets on sale now for tripleheader boxing event at Desert Diamond Arena in August

GLENDALE, AZ — Get your tickets to the Junior Lightweight World Title Showdown in Glendale!

Tickets are on sale Tuesday at noon for the match-up between top boxers Emanuel "Vaquero" Navarrete and Oscar Valdez on Aug. 12, 2023, at Desert Diamond Arena.

Navarrete is a WBO world champion and Valdez is a former two-division world champion.

U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. will open the tripleheader in a six-round heavyweight tilt against Willie Jake Jr.

Another co-feature is set to be announced.

Tickets start at $50 and are available on Ticketmaster.

Can't make it to see the event live? It will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+.