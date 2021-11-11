THURS: Vets, active military can visit AZ State Parks for free

PHOENIX — In honor of Veterans Day, veterans, active duty military, and National Guard members will be able to visit any of the state's Arizona State Parks, such as Jerome State Historic Park and Tonto Natural Bridge State Park, for free on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Military ID is required to receive free admission. Cave tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park and Riordan Mansion State Historic Park are excluded, as well as other fee-based programs.

"This Veterans Day, Arizona is proud to offer our current and former military members free entrance to more than 30 state parks — some of the most beautiful places Arizona has to offer — to give them a day to relax and recreate," Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said in a release.

Veterans Day is also the last fee-free day of the year at the country's national parks, including Grand Canyon National Park.