Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Thompson Trail #629 is a magical hike in AZ’s White Mountains

Thompson Trail 629.png
Zack Perry
Thompson Trail 629.png
Posted at 6:07 PM, Jun 06, 2024

GREER, AZ — Nestled in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest lies a scenic trail straight from the pages of a fairy tale book.

Thompson Trail #629 is a 5-mile out-and-back hike near Greer, where you follow a nature path along a babbling brook that winds through a dense forest and leads to an open meadow.

Thompson Trail 629 in Greer.png

“This is really paradise when you're trying to come fly fishing,” said Jordan Hawkes, who drove over five hours from Tucson to fly fish on the trail. “This is the kind of stuff that you're looking for. And it seems like people haven't quite discovered it yet.”

Fly Fishing.png

From the sound of trickling water to picturesque views that look like something out of a movie, Thompson Trail #629 is known as one of the most picturesque hikes in the Arizona White Mountains.

Thompson Trail 629 nature.png

The trail follows the course of the west fork of the Black River and along the route you’ll find man-made waterfalls. These fish barriers are an important tool in the recovery of Arizona’s official state fish, Apache Trout.

Man-made waterfall.png

The trail’s elevation is well over 8,000 feet, which offers a cool break during the hot summer months.

Dogs with leashes are welcome on the trail and the best time to visit is from late spring to early fall.

Walking along the trail.png

Thompson Trail #629 is about 4+ hours away from Phoenix. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen