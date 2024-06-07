Thompson Trail #629 is a magical hike in AZ’s White Mountains

GREER, AZ — Nestled in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest lies a scenic trail straight from the pages of a fairy tale book.

Thompson Trail #629 is a 5-mile out-and-back hike near Greer, where you follow a nature path along a babbling brook that winds through a dense forest and leads to an open meadow.

“This is really paradise when you're trying to come fly fishing,” said Jordan Hawkes, who drove over five hours from Tucson to fly fish on the trail. “This is the kind of stuff that you're looking for. And it seems like people haven't quite discovered it yet.”

From the sound of trickling water to picturesque views that look like something out of a movie, Thompson Trail #629 is known as one of the most picturesque hikes in the Arizona White Mountains.

The trail follows the course of the west fork of the Black River and along the route you’ll find man-made waterfalls. These fish barriers are an important tool in the recovery of Arizona’s official state fish, Apache Trout.

The trail’s elevation is well over 8,000 feet, which offers a cool break during the hot summer months.

Dogs with leashes are welcome on the trail and the best time to visit is from late spring to early fall.

Thompson Trail #629 is about 4+ hours away from Phoenix. Click here for more information.