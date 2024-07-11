This weekend: AJR, Hootie & The Blowfish, Maricopa County Home Show, and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley from July 12-14.
Friday, July 12
The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show
When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | July 12-14
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $6
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 6:40 P.M.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $33
When: 6:45 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $55
Hombres G: 40 Aniversario Tour
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $53
When: Now - July 28
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $40
Saturday, July 13
When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. | July 13-14
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 Museum Admission
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center
Cost: Tickets start around $30
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 7:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35
When: 7:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler
Cost: $20 Admission, $45 to drag race your car
Rick Springfield and Richard Marx
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Prices vary online
Sunday, July 14
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Prices vary online
