This weekend: AJR, Hootie & The Blowfish, Maricopa County Home Show, and more

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley from July 12-14.

Friday, July 12

The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | July 12-14

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale

Cost: Tickets start at $6

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 6:40 P.M.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $33

AJR: The Maybe Man Tour

When: 6:45 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $55

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Hombres G: 40 Aniversario Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $53

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Hamilton

When: Now - July 28

Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe

Cost: Tickets start around $40

Saturday, July 13

Experience Greece

When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. | July 13-14

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 Museum Admission



Hootie & The Blowfish

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center

Cost: Tickets start around $30

Greg Allen/Greg Allen/Invision/AP

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 7:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $35

Midnight Madness

When: 7:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler

Cost: $20 Admission, $45 to drag race your car



Rick Springfield and Richard Marx

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Prices vary online



Sunday, July 14

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $25

Tate McRae: Think Later Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Prices vary online

Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP

