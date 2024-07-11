Watch Now
This weekend: AJR, Hootie & The Blowfish, Maricopa County Home Show, and more

The weekend is here! Check out all these fun events happening around the Valley from July 12-14.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jul 11, 2024

Friday, July 12

The Maricopa County Home & Landscape Show

When: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. | July 12-14
Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale
Cost: Tickets start at $6

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 6:40 P.M.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $33

AJR: The Maybe Man Tour

When: 6:45 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $55

AJR - Jack Evan Met
Jack Evan Met of AJR performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 14, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Hombres G: 40 Aniversario Tour

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $53

Hombres G, Daniel Mezquita, Javier Molina, David Summers, Rafael Gutierrez
Spanish pop rock band Hombres G poses for a picture at the start of a press conference in Mexico City, Tuesday, May 6, 2014. Pictured, from left, are Daniel Mezquita, Javier Molina, David Summers, Rafael Gutierrez. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Hamilton

When: Now - July 28
Where: ASU Gammage, Tempe
Cost: Tickets start around $40

Saturday, July 13

Experience Greece

When: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. | July 13-14
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 Museum Admission

Hootie & The Blowfish

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center
Cost: Tickets start around $30

Hootie & The Blowfish
Darius Rucker, center, of Hootie & the Blowfish performs at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 7:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $35

Midnight Madness

When: 7:30 p.m. - 1 a.m.
Where: Firebird Motorsports Park, Chandler
Cost: $20 Admission, $45 to drag race your car

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Prices vary online

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx

Sunday, July 14

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

When: 1:10 p.m.
Where: Chase Field, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $25

Tate McRae: Think Later Tour

When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Prices vary online

Tate McRae - 2021 Austin City Limits Music Festival - Weekend One - Day 3
Tate McRae performs on day three of the Austin City Limits Music Festival's first weekend on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

