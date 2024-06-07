Things to do: First Friday, Andy Grammer, Phil Rosenthal, Maren Morris, Vampire Weekend, Alanis Morissette

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley on June 7-9.

Friday, June 7

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Free First Friday Night

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Children's Museum of Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

PhxArt AfterHours

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Art Museum

Cost: Free Admission

Heard Museum's Club Coyote - Silent Disco

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Free Admission

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $21

Andy Grammer

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos-Wild Horse Pass, Chandler

Cost: Tickets start at $59

Saturday, June 8

Experience Southeast Asia

When: June 8-9 at 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Cost: Included with $20 Museum Admission, Free for members

Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix

Evening with Phil Rosenthal

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Tickets start at $34.50

Russ: It Was You All Along Tour with 6LACK and Melii

When: 7:45 p.m.

Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $120

Maren Morris: RSVP Redux Tour

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $55

Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start at $15

Sunday, June 9

Vampire Weekend: 'Only God Was Above Us' Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $55

Alanis Morissette: The Triple Moon Tour

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix

Cost: Tickets start around $70