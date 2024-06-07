Things to do: First Friday, Andy Grammer, Phil Rosenthal, Maren Morris, Vampire Weekend, Alanis Morissette

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley on June 7-9.
Friday, June 7
When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free Admission
Heard Museum's Club Coyote - Silent Disco
When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission
Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $21
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos-Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $59
Saturday, June 8
When: June 8-9 at 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 Museum Admission, Free for members
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Mesa Arts Center
Cost: Tickets start at $34.50
Russ: It Was You All Along Tour with 6LACK and Melii
When: 7:45 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $120
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $55
Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Sunday, June 9
Vampire Weekend: 'Only God Was Above Us' Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $55
Alanis Morissette: The Triple Moon Tour
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $70