Things to do: First Friday, Andy Grammer, Phil Rosenthal, Maren Morris, Vampire Weekend, Alanis Morissette

AP Images, Musical Instrument Museum Phoenix, DTPHX
Posted at 6:10 PM, Jun 06, 2024

PHOENIX — The weekend is here! Check out these events happening around the Valley on June 7-9.

Friday, June 7

First Friday

When: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Free First Friday Night

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Children's Museum of Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

PhxArt AfterHours

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Art Museum
Cost: Free Admission

Heard Museum's Club Coyote - Silent Disco

When: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Where: Heard Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Free Admission

Minnesota Lynx vs. Phoenix Mercury

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $21

Andy Grammer

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Gila River Resorts & Casinos-Wild Horse Pass, Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $59

Andy Grammer
Singer Andy Grammar performs during halftime of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Saturday, June 8

Experience Southeast Asia

When: June 8-9 at 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Where: Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix
Cost: Included with $20 Museum Admission, Free for members

Experience Southeast Asia at the MIM

Evening with Phil Rosenthal

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Mesa Arts Center

Cost: Tickets start at $34.50

Phil Rosenthal
Phil Rosenthal attends Burger Bash during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Miami Beach, Fla. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Russ: It Was You All Along Tour with 6LACK and Melii

When: 7:45 p.m.
Where: Footprint Center, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $120

Russ, Russell Vitale
Russ performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Maren Morris: RSVP Redux Tour

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $55

Gallery: 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards red carpet arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 15: Maren Morris attends the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Orange County SC vs. Phoenix Rising FC

When: 8 p.m.
Where: Phoenix Rising Soccer Stadium, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $15

Sunday, June 9

Vampire Weekend: 'Only God Was Above Us' Tour

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $55

Vampire Weekend.jpeg

Alanis Morissette: The Triple Moon Tour

When: 7 p.m.
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start around $70

Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

